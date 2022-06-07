‘Get on bicycle to save money, protect environment’

Islamabad: Soaring fuel costs and the economic crunch have underlined the need that the residents should switch to using bicycles as their main mode of transport that would not only help save money but also protect natural environment.

Babar Shah, a resident of Islamabad, said “The rising fuel prices have come as a blessing in disguise because many people now realize the importance of using bicycles, which are simple, affordable, reliable and environmentally clean mode of transport.” He said “Rising fuel prices should inspire people to consider ways to reduce fuel use, including riding a bicycle instead of driving a car or motorbike.” Bicycling is not an easy transportation option in most of the areas of the capital city due to lack of designated lanes and speeding vehicles on the roads. So many think that riding a bicycle is apparently a less attractive option to avoid high fuel prices. But no matter what people think, bicycling is a beneficial way to lessen the financial pain of rising fuel costs.

Shaheen Iqbal, another resident, said “The city administrators and the govt officials have time and again stated that bicycle lanes would be developed and bicycle culture would be promoted in the city.” “To promote a travel mode that never requires oil, PM Shehbaz Sharif should ride a bicycle from his official residence in front of news cameras as the Dutch PM did when his country faced economic crunch in 1973,” he said. He said “There is also a need to observe No-drive Sunday across the country to reduce usage of fuel and cut short import bill. The high govt officials should lead an initiative after which the people would be motivated to use bicycles and help strengthen the national economy.”