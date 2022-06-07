S Arabia begins compensation for coastal clearance project

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has begun compensating residents who lost property to a massive redevelopment project in the coastal city of Jeddah that has spurred rare expressions of public anger, state media said.
"The delivery of the first batch of compensation for the removed properties has begun," the official Saudi Press Agency said in a report late on Sunday, though it did not specify how many people had been compensated so far.
It said one billion Saudi riyals ($267 million) would be distributed as part of the "first batch of compensation", without providing a timeline or indicating when future payouts might occur.
