Singapore finance minister made deputy PM in succession sign

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s finance minister will be promoted to deputy prime minister, the government announced on Monday, in the clearest sign yet that he could become the city-state’s next leader.

Lawrence Wong will take up his new post with effect from June 13, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a statement. The 49-year-old was earlier handed a key role in the country’s ruling party in April, in an initial signal of how the succession process would take shape.

Lee, 70, is the son of Singapore’s late founding premier Lee Kuan Yew, and the upcoming leadership change is seen as sensitive because it marks the founding family handing power to a new generation of ruling party leaders.