UK faces post-Jubilee travel chaos

LONDON: London was hit on Monday by a subway strike on top of train and flight delays and cancellations that caused travel chaos in Britain following four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Several metro stations were closed after the RMT union called a 24-hour strike in the British capital, prompting authorities to urge commuters to avoid the subway until Tuesday morning. The Eurostar train company linking London to Paris and Brussels said its services faced "big delays" as passport and security checks in London were "taking longer than usual".
