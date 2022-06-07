British pensioner jailed for 15 years in Iraq antiquities case

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Monday jailed a British retiree for 15 years for trying to smuggle antiquities he found on holiday, a judgement his family called "tantamount to a death sentence".
His German co-defendant was acquitted. The maximum penalty for the offence is death by hanging but the court decided on a lesser sentence for James Fitton, 66, "because of the advanced age of the accused," the judge said.
Fitton’s lawyer said that he would appeal. The court found "insufficient evidence" to convict co-accused Volker Waldmann, 60, who was visiting Iraq with Fitton on an organised tour when they were arrested in March at Baghdad airport.
