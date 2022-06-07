Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian troops suffered setbacks after retaking parts of flashpoint eastern city Severodonetsk, where President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday warned his forces were outnumbered by a "stronger" Russian side.

"We’re holding out" in the key city but "there are more of them and they are stronger," Zelensky told journalists in Kyiv, adding that Severodonetsk and neighbouring Lysychansk were both "dead cities now".

With fighting raging in and around Severodonetsk, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blasted European countries for blocking his plane from travelling to Serbia. Lavrov repeated Moscow’s threat of retaliation if the West supplied more long-range weapons to Ukraine as promised, while Zelensky warned that the blockade on the country’s grain stocks could get worse.

With Russia bringing the weight of its artillery to bear around Severodonetsk -- the largest city in the Lugansk region not under Russian control -- more help was promised from abroad.

The United Kingdom said it would follow the United States and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine, defying Russian warnings against supplying them to Kyiv. Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Fighting since April has been concentrated in the east of the country, where Russian forces have made slow but steady advances after being beaten back from other parts of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv.

Artillery strikes have intensified on Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, where pensioner Oleksandr Lyakhovets said he had just enough time to save his cat before flames engulfed his flat after it was hit by a Russian missile.

"They shoot here endlessly... It’s a horror show," the 67-year-old told AFP. Lysychansk was among the areas visited Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who "got himself acquainted with the operational situation on the front line of defence", the presidency said. Lavrov on Monday hit out at European countries that prevented his plane passing through their airspace, forcing him to cancel a visit to ally Belgrade.