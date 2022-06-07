Pakistan beat Oman

KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Club defeated Oman Masters Veterans by 2-1 at Olympian Islahuddin-Dr MA Shah Hockey Academy ground in the first of their three-match series.

Olympian Kamran Ashraf scored in the 9th minute and Olympian Sameer Hussain scored in the 41st minute for the winning team. Oman's lone goal was scored by Atta Hassan in the 20th minute.

He said he was happy to see the hockey legends of the past together. The ceremony was attended by Academy Chairman Olympian Islahuddin, Olympians Ayaz Mahmood, Wasim Feroze, Nasir Ali, Hassan Sardar, Hanif Khan, Sameer Hussain, Iftikhar Syed, KHA Secretary Haider Hussain, Vice President Tariq Soori, Begum Asma Ali Shah, and Sindh Olympic Association Vice President Mahfooz-ul-Haq. The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday (today) and the third match on June 9.