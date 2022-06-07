Pakistan beat Oman

KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Club defeated Oman Masters Veterans by 2-1 at Olympian Islahuddin-Dr MA Shah Hockey Academy ground in the first of their three-match series.
Olympian Kamran Ashraf scored in the 9th minute and Olympian Sameer Hussain scored in the 41st minute for the winning team. Oman's lone goal was scored by Atta Hassan in the 20th minute.
He said he was happy to see the hockey legends of the past together. The ceremony was attended by Academy Chairman Olympian Islahuddin, Olympians Ayaz Mahmood, Wasim Feroze, Nasir Ali, Hassan Sardar, Hanif Khan, Sameer Hussain, Iftikhar Syed, KHA Secretary Haider Hussain, Vice President Tariq Soori, Begum Asma Ali Shah, and Sindh Olympic Association Vice President Mahfooz-ul-Haq. The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday (today) and the third match on June 9.
DUBAI: The International Cricket Council on Monday nominated Pakistan's Tuba Hassan, skipper Bismah Maroof and...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior palyer Noor Zaman is second seed in the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash...
PARIS: Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open with daily pain-killing injections in his troublesome left foot and will...
LAHORE: Although Pakistan is facing international isolation in football due to sanctions from FIFA, the country will...
TOKYO: Neymar scored a 77th-minute penalty as Brazil broke down a stubborn Japan 1-0 in Tokyo on Monday to keep their...
ISLAMABAD: The West Indies cricket team touched down Islamabad on Monday morning before taking another flight for...
Comments