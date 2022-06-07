Govt proposes allocating Rs3.33b for sports projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to allocate Rs3.33 billion for the year 2022-23 for the upgradation and construction of sports infrastructure across the country.

The final approval of the development fund allocated for sports infrastructure will be given in the National Economic Council’s (NEC) meeting expected to be held within the next two days. A well-placed source has told ‘The News’ that the long-awaited completion of the multi-billion Narowal Sports Complex would be up and running with a fresh allocation of Rs400 million for the coming financial year.

The Rs3 billion project was under scrutiny during the previous government’s tenure. Now when the PML-N is in power again, the much-awaited allocation has been proposed for the completion of the project.

Another Rs465 million is expected to be approved for the upgradation of sports infrastructure within the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. The amount is a part of the Rs2 billion budget earmarked for the upgradation of sports facilities within the complex for the hosting of the South Asian Games. Another Rs531 million has been set aside for laying/replacement of hockey turfs at seven centres including Faisalabad, Wah, Quetta, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Swat and Peshawar. Last year a total of Rs817 million were approved for these turfs.

Amongst the new schemes, almost nine of the 12 schemes in total are meant for Sindh province with majority of these for the interior Sindh. There is a plan to establish around 250 mini sports complexes across the country with a total expenditure of Rs1 billion.

Another Rs250 million have been earmarked for the holding of National Games during the forthcoming season. Rehabilitation and upgradation of existing sports facilities in Karachi will cost another Rs100 million. In all Rs401 will be spent on the project.

Laying of synthetic track in Karachi and renovation of football ground and sprinkling system will cost another Rs125 million. The total cost of the project is around Rs350 million. The PSB has already been allocated around Rs520 million for the establishment of training camps for the forthcoming SA Games. Another Rs100 million is expected to be released for the camps during the next financial year.

Last year a hefty amount of amount of Rs980 million was proposed in the Public Sector Development Fund (PSDP) for the next two years for athletes training camps, the hiring of coaches and purchase of equipment with a special focus on the 14th South Asian Games Pakistan are to host in 2023.

Similarly, an amount of Rs225 million has been earmarked in the PSDP for the hiring of foreign coaches and on purchase of equipment for the South Asian Games. In total Rs460 million has been set aside last year for hiring of coaches and purchase of sports equipment in the run up to the SA Games till April 2023.