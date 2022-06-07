Several people deprived of valuables

Islamabad:Crime-spree of street criminals is continued in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as they took away cars, motorcycles, mobile phones, cash and other valuables from more than three dozen people.

During the last 24 hours, the culprits deprived the citizens from 21 motorbikes – 19 from Rawalpindi and two from the jurisdiction of Islamabad and 13 mobile phone sets and one car was stolen from Rawalpindi while one armed robbery and one car-lifting incident occurred in the federal capital. Besides this, three people were deprived of their cash, mobile phones and other valuables in three incidents of street crimes.

The crime data of Monday showed that the criminals including armed robbers, muggers, burglars, and thieves took away gold ornaments, documents, cash, cattle, and other valuables to the tune of millions of rupees by looting, muggings, and breaking houses in different localities of the twin cities.

The thieves targeted three places and in these incidents, they have stolen outdoor air-conditioner, clothes, gold ornaments and wheat. Three incidents of kidnapping were also reported in Rawalpindi. A complainant Muhammad Ibrahim informed the Pirwadahi police that some unknown person(s) have kidnapped his 29 years old brother Muhammad Usman from Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. Another complainant Muhammad Naeem told the same police station that an accused person namely Fahad has abducted his 22 years old daughter. Yet another complainant Daim Khan submitted his application with police station Taxila and alleged that a person namely Shahzad has abducted his wife and also took away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables.