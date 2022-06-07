Wasa gets new MD

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General Captain (r) Tahir Zafar has appointed Muhammad Anwar Baran as Managing Director (Wasa) on Monday. Muhammad Anwar Baran was working as Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) in Wasa. He was appointed as Managing Director (WASA) to look after day-to-day affairs in department. Some seven days ago, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal suspended Raja Shaukat Mehmood who was Managing Director Wasa.
Islamabad:The heatwave will continue to grip most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the...
Islamabad:Crime-spree of street criminals is continued in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as they took...
Islamabad:A scholarship award ceremony for the academic session 2021-22 was held at the Islamabad Model College for...
Islamabad:Azerbaijan University of Languages established the Azerbaijan Language & Cultural Centre at National...
The state of perplexity of the contemporary times demands us to save our mother earth. From the primitive age to the...
Islamabad:Women have been considered as a passive vote bank and political parties tend to use them mostly for...
Comments