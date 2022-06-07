EU hails rights legislation

Islamabad: Charge d' Affaires of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan Thomas Seiler called on federal law minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, according to a spokesman for the ministry. Minister Tarar said Pakistan had a strong social and political bond with the European Union as the latter had always played its role for the welfare of Pakistanis and for the betterment of the system.

He highlighted the importance of a strong justice system for a fair and just society and appreciated the on-going training of young lawyers at the bar level. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their relations.

Thomas Seiler praised the legislation for human rights and women's rights in Pakistan and promised support and cooperation of the EU for the training of young lawyers. The two agreed to set up a centre for excellence at the Lahore High Court Bar. The centre will provide technical and professional support to young lawyers and will be the first pilot project at the Lahore High Court Bar. The initiative will later be extended to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and remote areas of the countries.