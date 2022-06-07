Number of COVID-19 cases, positivity on the rise

Islamabad:It is alarming that the positivity rate of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 and the number of cases being reported from Islamabad Capital Territory have once again started registering continuous increase as in the last one-and-a-half weeks, over 90 individuals have been tested positive for the illness while the number of active cases from the federal capital has again crossed the figure of 300 on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, another 11 individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 in ICT against a total of 876 tests conducted recording the positivity rate of the infection in the federal capital as 1.26 per cent that had dropped down to around 0.4 per cent in the middle of April this year.

It is important that out of 90 cases tested positive from ICT in the last 11 days, 39 cases were reported in the last three days showing a significant increase in the number of cases.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, both the positivity rate of COVID-19 and the number of cases are registering a sharp increase as the weekly positivity rate of the infection has got to over 0.9 per cent in the last two weeks that was around 0.5 per cent in April.

In April, around 30 COVID-19 cases were being reported per week on average from the federal capital while in the last one week, 72 individuals belonging to the ICT were tested positive for the illness. In the previous week, the number of COVID-19 cases from ICT was 55.

Meanwhile, another 30 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 11 days while the positivity rate of the infection in the district remained around 0.4 per cent. It is, however, a good omen that the illness has not claimed any life from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last one month.

The number of active cases in the region was recorded as 334 on Monday including 304 active cases from ICT and 30 from Rawalpindi district.