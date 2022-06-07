Resolving lawyers’ issues top priority: CCPO

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana called on President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ch Ahsan Bhoon and Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Hafeez-ur-Rehman Ch at Lahore High Court on Monday. He was accompanied by SSP Security Rashid Hidayat, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chauhan, SP Security Afzal Nazir and other police officers. President Lahore High Court Bar Association Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, Vice President Bar Sohail Shafique, Secretary Bar Rai Usman, Finance Secretary Ali Akbar and other office bearers were also present on the occasion. Commander Lahore Police assured that the problems of the lawyers community would be resolved on priority basis and said that a liaison committee consisting of senior police officers and representatives of the lawyers community would be formed soon and SSP Security would be the focal person of this committee.