IG orders strict action against kite flyers, one wheelers

LAHORE:Strict crackdown is going on in the province to prevent kite flying and one wheeling on the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

IG Punjab has directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to take strict action on priority basis against kite flying and one wheelers across the province and those who endanger the lives of people through dangerous activities.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan, while ordering strict action against kite flying and one wheeling, especially at night, emphasised upon officers that punishment should be meted out to law breachers. He said that the relevant supervisory officer would have to answer in the area where kite-flying or string-flying incident took place in future.

IG Punjab directed that special attention should be paid to kite flying and one wheeling in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities and the perpetrators should be brought to book. He said that citizens should report kite flying and one wheeling in their areas on 15 so that the process of action against violators could be expedited.

IG Punjab requested parents and civil society to monitor the activities of their children and never allow them to be a part of illegal activities. Spokesperson Punjab Police while giving details of operations against kite flying and one wheeling this year said that on the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Punjab Police has launched the fastest operations against kite flying and one wheeling in the province.

In this regard, 10205 cases have been registered against kite flying and one wheelers in the province this year and 10775 people have been arrested. He said that 794342 kites and 21817 metallic strings and pulleys were recovered from the violators. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 8932 cases were registered against the kite-flyers and 9266 persons were arrested while 1273 cases were registered against the one-wheelers and 1509 persons were rounded up.