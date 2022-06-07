Earth’s pollution level growing dangerously: seminar

LAHORE:Earth is home to not just humans but also millions of other plants and species. The water and air on the earth make it possible for life to sustain but unfortunately earth’s pollution levels are increasing at a dramatic pace and the safety of the planet is at risk.

Secretary Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf expressed these remarks on World Environment Day 2022 seminar held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore jointly held in collaboration with GCU and WWF Pakistan.

Honourable Justice Shahid Karim was the chief guest on this occasion while GCU Vice Chancellor Asghar Zaidi, DG EPA Punjab Anbreen Sajid, Prof Dr Faiza Sharif Director ORICGCU Lahore, Dr Masood Arshad, Senior Director Footprint, senior officials of Environment Punjab and large number of students were present on this occasion. Talking to the seminar participants, Secretary EPD Punjab Dr Naeem Rauf said that the Earth provides us with multitudes of natural resources like oil, metals, precious stones and minerals. However, these resources are limited, and humans should be careful to conserve these resources. Due to human greed for success and power, the Earth’s pollution levels are growing dangerously, he said.

He further added that there are billions of people on this earth but Earth is only one and these billions of people have to come forward and play their role to tackle the issues regarding environment.

He said that Government of Punjab is committed to protect environment of the province in collaboration with line departments like Industries, Transport and Energy Department. In the recent past, Environment Protection Department has successfully achieved its target aiming conversion of old technology brick kilns to zigzag technology brick kilns, Dr. Naeem added.

He also informed the participants that EPD Punjab has launched another flagship program named “Punjab Green Development Program” with the assistance of World Bank. Talking to the seminar participants, Chief Guest Justice Shahid Karim stressed on the need to save and recycle the water and said that every person must have to come forward in this noble cause. It is not only the duty of public institutions but also every single individual have to come forward and play its role, he added.

Justice Shahid Karim further added that under water commission a number of practical initiatives have been implemented including car wash recycling water systems, ablution water aid that during past few months Water Commission and his members have implemented various water related plans to safe/recycle and reuse the water via Punjab Government.