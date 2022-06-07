Book highlights importance of civic education

LAHORE:Centre for Peace and Secular Studies (CPSS) has produced its first book of Civic Education to impart students the functions of state, structure of government and the role of political parties in a democratic country.
The book has chapters that highlight topics such as civics, constitution, democracy, government, state and politics, environment and global warming, peace and tolerance, importance of gender equality, people, and festivals of Pakistan, mental health, rights and volunteerism, ideology of Quaid Azam, Constitution of Pakistan 1973 and other more. According to Diep Saeeda, Executive Director of CPSS, said the book had been written for school-going children to tell them about their rights.
She said it was good to learn mathematics and science but it was very important to develop self-awareness and relationship skills by reading the book. She explained civic education did not mean to participate in politics alone.
