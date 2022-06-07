Cash Benefit Mobile App launched

LAHORE:Cash benefit mobile application was launched by Punjab Employees Social Security successfully across the province on Monday.
The application is benefiting 1.2 million registered workers and their 6.8 million dependents. Commissioner Social Security Danish Afzal said 11 types of financial benefits are being paid to workers through cash benefit mobile application. More than 120 million payments have been made to workers in the form of financial incentives through the cash benefit mobile app. He said out of more than 20,000 applications, 12,705 applications have been disposed of so far and 1,223 applications are being processed while more than 5,000 applications have been canceled due to non-availability of documents and objections on 1,354 petitions.
