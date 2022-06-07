3 PIC workers suspended

LAHORE:Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) administration Monday suspended three employees and launched an inquiry to investigate the alleged irregularities and theft of disposable items in the main disposable store.

PIC Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Tehseen said the digitisation of records of stores of PIC had been completed in record time, while records and stocks of medicine store, general store and local purchase store will also be computerised soon which will prevent pilferage of items. Meanwhile, a five-member committee has been constituted on the direction of Executive Director PIC Prof Bilal Mohaiyuddin comprising Dr Sagheer Asghar Khan, AMS Admn (Convener), while Dr Rana Khurram Aftab AMS HR/R, Dr Gulraiz Abidi (Building), Dr. Amir Rafiq, In-charge Emergency and Aslam Qaisarani, audit officer are members of the committee.