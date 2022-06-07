Ghufran made Wasa MD

LAHORE:Punjab government has promoted Ghufran Ahmed to the post of Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore here on Monday.

Earlier, Ghufran Ahmed was serving in Wasa as Deputy Managing Director (Operations) and was successfully handling the operational issues of the agency. Ghufran has vast experience in water sector. Recently he took very effective measures to deal with the water shortage in the city due to heatwave and load shedding. He is also known as the man of action in the agency. Meanwhile, the Punjab government transferred and posted M Tanveer, former MD Wasa Lahore as MD Wasa Rawalpindi in his own pay and scale.