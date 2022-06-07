Hot, dry weather to continue

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather persisted in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly very hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. They added that Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 45°C and minimum was 28.5°C.