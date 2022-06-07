Minister orders strict surveillance to control dengue

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique convened an emergency meeting to review the dengue situation at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday.
CDC Director Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi and officers concerned also attended the meeting. Medical expert Dr Waseem joined the meeting through video link conference. According to a hand out, Director CDC Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the dengue situation in the province. The minister directed to change the SOPs of outdoor surveillance and directed to further tighten the surveillance in the most dengue affected districts in the province besides increasing the surveillance teams in Lahore and Rawalpindi.
He said all provincial departments should make joint efforts to control dengue. He further directed to summon the meeting of technical group for changing dengue SOPs.
