PU VC term expires today

LAHORE:The tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor Punjab University Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar as the VC expires on June 7 (today). In a press statement, PU Academic Staff Association (PUASA) Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi said that according to the University Calendar and the verdict of the Lahore High Court in 2016, extension in the tenure of the Vice Chancellor was not possible. Therefore, he said, the government was required to abide by the University Calendar and to implement the verdict of the honourable LHC in true letter and spirit.
