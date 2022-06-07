Shujaat, Pervaiz strongly flay statements of BJP leaders

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi have condemned the insulting statements of BJP leaders in respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the strongest words.
They said that unless the culprit, who committed blasphemy is not punished Muslims would continue their protest. Our bodies, wealth and everything is sacrificed on Holy Prophet (PBUH). We cannot tolerate insult to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in any case, they said.
Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Arab world should take strict notice of insulting statements of BJP leaders; particularly UAE and other Arab countries should not only immediately boycott Indian products but also send their labour back.
He said that in India, all minorities including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are victims of Hindu extremism.
Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that OIC and United Nations should immediately take notice of insulting statements of BJP leaders. Moonis Elahi said that if humiliating statements were not stopped then the hatred might spread at the international level. This heinous act of India has endangered the peace of the region and Modi government’s hatred against Muslims exposed to the entire world, he said.
LAHORE:Representatives of Punjab Goods Transport Association Monday called on District Police Officer DPO Tariq...
LAHORE:The Federal Tax Ombudsman has removed obstacles to the implementation of the Economic Coordination Committee ...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana called on President Supreme Court Bar...
LAHORE:Strict crackdown is going on in the province to prevent kite flying and one wheeling on the directions of...
LAHORE:Earth is home to not just humans but also millions of other plants and species. The water and air on the earth...
LAHORE:Centre for Peace and Secular Studies has produced its first book of Civic Education to impart students the...
Comments