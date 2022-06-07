Shujaat, Pervaiz strongly flay statements of BJP leaders

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi have condemned the insulting statements of BJP leaders in respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the strongest words.

They said that unless the culprit, who committed blasphemy is not punished Muslims would continue their protest. Our bodies, wealth and everything is sacrificed on Holy Prophet (PBUH). We cannot tolerate insult to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in any case, they said.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Arab world should take strict notice of insulting statements of BJP leaders; particularly UAE and other Arab countries should not only immediately boycott Indian products but also send their labour back.

He said that in India, all minorities including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are victims of Hindu extremism.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that OIC and United Nations should immediately take notice of insulting statements of BJP leaders. Moonis Elahi said that if humiliating statements were not stopped then the hatred might spread at the international level. This heinous act of India has endangered the peace of the region and Modi government’s hatred against Muslims exposed to the entire world, he said.