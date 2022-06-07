CM okays AIG Gender Crime in police to curb women crimes

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab spend a busy day in his office and met several politicians and other prominent personalities here on Monday.

Federal Minister Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain called on Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at his office and discussed the political situation and matters of mutual interest.

The PMLQ leaders reiterated their full support to the incumbent government and expressed the desire to continue the political alliance in future as well. The CM inquired about the health of senior politician Ch Shujaat Hussain and expressed good wishes for him.

During the meeting, the blasphemous remarks against Holy Prophet (PBUH) in India were strongly condemned and CM Hamza Shehbaz categorically stated that the protection of reverence of Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen (PBUH) is an integral part of the faith of every Muslim. It was unanimously agreed upon that Islamophobia was giving way to hate speech and this requires the formulation of a comprehensive strategy at the global level.

In another meeting, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz met Salman Sufi, Head of Strategic Reforms Unit, Prime Minister's Office and discussions on various issues especially measures to prevent crimes against women took place between them.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has approved the deployment of AIG Gender Crime in Punjab Police to prevent crimes against women. AIG Gender Crime will take emergency measures regarding crimes against women in the province, he said and concluded that AIG Gender Crime will also take care of the affected women and provide them with all possible help.

In another meeting, Chief Minister Punjab met with the management of Darul Shafqat Lahore. He assured to resolve the land issue of Darul Shafqat soon. Relevant authorities should present a comprehensive plan of action in the next three days, directed Hamza Shehbaz and said that the government will provide all possible assistance to the orphans residing in Darul Shafqat. Feeding the poor and putting compassion on the heads of orphans is a great reward, he added.

Chairman Darul Shafqat Sohail Mehmood Butt, other officials, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG LDA, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab also met with Opposition Leader Raja Riaz Ahmed and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and discussed issues of mutual interest and prevailing political situation in the country. Hamza Shehbaz also visited the Garden Town residence of PMLN leader Haji Hanif and offered condolences over the death of his wife.