CITY PULSE

Tehqeeq

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Jahangeer, Adeena Mushtaq, Aleezah Muzaffar, Eesha Naweed, Fatima Siddiqui, Hamza Hashmi, Haniya Zubair, Zain Abbas, Zohaib Fasih, Misrah Nizami, Sana Mohsin, Syeda Abqurah Shaukat, Zain Ali Qazi, Zainab Hanif, Zoha Shahzad, Zareen Hyder and Zakaria Nadeem. Titled ‘Tehqeeq’, the show will run at the gallery from June 7 to June 13. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

1.0 Wrong, 0.3 Right

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Syed Faraz Ali. Titled ‘1.0 Wrong, 0.3 Right’, the show will run at the gallery until June 9. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Infinity and Beyond

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mashhood Ali Talpur. Titled ‘Infinity and Beyond’, the show will run at the gallery from June 9 to June 20. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Good Bye, Brunton 2

Starting the first of their farewell event series, the Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding a piano recital at 7pm on June 10 in the lobby of the institute. Usman Anees will play pieces by Liszt, Chopin and Beethoven. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Awami Theatre Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Awami Theatre Festival 2022’ from 9:30pm to midnight daily from June 16 to July 3. The festival features 21 plays in the Urdu, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Memoni languages. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.