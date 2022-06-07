ANF foils drug smuggling bid

The Anti-Narcotics Force on Monday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 74 kilograms of hashish and arrested three suspects. According to a spokesperson for the force, ANF police intercepted a truck on a tip-off in Landhi near Murtaza Chowrangi and found 74 kilograms of hashish during a search of the vehicle and arrested Shabbir Ahmed, Hafeezullah and Obaidullah. The spokesperson said the suspects were members of an interprovincial gang of drug smugglers. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.
