PPP committed to resolving issues of Bengali community, says Ghani

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is fully committed to resolving the basic issues of the people of the Bengali fraternity living in Karachi, including the problem of their registration with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

This was stated by Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday as he met in his office a delegation led by Pak Muslim Alliance (Dewan) Chairman Abdul Qadir Diwan. Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi chapter president, assured the delegation that the PPP would do its best to get the people of the Bengali community in the city registered with the Nadra whose families had been living here for decades.

The delegation informed the labour minister about the issues being faced by the Bengali community in the province. Ghani said the PPP was fully aware of the fundamental issues being faced by the Bengali community living in the country. He stressed that the party had always raised concern for the fulfilment of the basic rights of the people.

The delegation assured Ghani that the Bengali community in Karachi would fully support the PPP in the upcoming local government polls in the province. The Sindh labour minister thanked the delegation and assured them that the PPP would raise their genuine issues at every relevant platform for their immediate resolution.