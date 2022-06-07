Scholarship cheques distributed among minorities’ students

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Gianchand Esrani distributed on Monday scholarship cheques among 2,811 non-Muslim students of the province at a cheque distribution ceremony held at Sindh Scouts Association’s auditorium.

He said the department received over 8,000 applications for the provision of scholarships to non-Muslim students, studying in colleges and universities this year. A five-member committee had been constituted to re-scrutinise the remaining applications, he said, adding that he hoped that more eligible students would also receive scholarships. “If someone’s documents with the applications are missing, he or she can submit those documents within a week and after scrutiny, they would also receive scholarships,” he remarked.

For the next year, he pointed out, more students of minority communities studying up to matric would also receive scholarships, and the amount of the scholarship was also being doubled from the next year.

Besides providing scholarships, the provincial department of minorities affairs was developing, renovating and repairing worship places, including temples, churches and Gurudwaras, as well as graveyards and Shamshan Ghat, he said, adding that

the Non-Muslim Welfare Committee was nominating the names for the scholarships. The minister said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was taking a personal interest in solving the problems of minority communities.

He pointed out that the Pakistan Peoples party was the only party in Pakistan that always nominated its members from the religious minorities on general seats of the Sindh and national assemblies. In the present parliament, one National Assembly and two Sindh Assembly members have been elected on general seats. “I am the lucky one who was elected as MPA on a general seat and 90 per cent of my voters were Muslims,” he added.

On the occasion, the secretary of the Minorities Affairs Department, Mohammad Abbas Baloch, said the Sindh government had created the department for the welfare of minorities. An amount of Rs850 million was being distributed as grants in aid in the form of scholarships, medical aid and financial aid to people in need; besides this, over 900 religious places wer being looked after, maintained and repaired, he added. He said the department was working on the development and implementation of integrated safety net programmes for the minority communities that addressed social risks, which were the result of unemployment, retirement, illness/disability, old age and death.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Anthony Naveed said the PPP was the only party that was working for the welfare of the minorities in the country. The party did not distinguish its members based on religion, he added.

Two students spoke and appreciated the provincial government’s efforts for providing financial assistance to the students. The ceremony was also attended by officers of the Minorities Affairs Department, and members of the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee.