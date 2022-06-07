Security steps for Chinese workers reviewed

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon held a meeting with his subordinates on Monday on the security measures adopted for CPEC projects.

Officials said the meeting, which was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi, reviewed security issues and measures for Chinese citizens and experts connected with various projects, including CPEC and non-CPEC projects in Sindh.

The IGP ordered compiling regular lists of all such projects at the provincial level in accordance with the contingency plan prepared for the China-Pakistan Transit Project and all other projects with which Chinese nationals are associated. He directed that all possible measures be ensured and, in this regard, the Special Branch Sindh would make all the assigned duties workable through liaison.

The meeting was attended by Karachi’s additional IGP, the additional IG of the CTD, the DIG Headquarters Sindh, the DIG Special Branch, the DIG Security, the DIG SPU/CPEC and other officials.