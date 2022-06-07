Of 211,000 daily visitors to emergency departments, most are OPD patients: experts

Around 211,000 people walk into the emergency departments (EDs) of different public and private hospitals, but many of them are not in the need of emergency medical treatment, emergency medicine experts said on Monday, adding that due to early closure of the out-patient departments (OPDs) at public hospitals, people with minor health issues had no option but to visit emergency rooms.

Developing primary healthcare facilities at the Tehsil and union council (UC) levels as well as extending the timings of OPDs as tertiary-care, district headquarter hospitals (DHQs) and Tehsil and Taluka levels could reduce the burden on emergency departments of the public and private health facilities, which would result in the provision of better emergency care to seriously sick and wounded patients, they added.

“Topmost presentation in the EDs of public and private hospitals in Pakistan is headache, followed by foreign body objects in the body, skin infections, back pain, contusions and cuts. People with upper respiratory infections, broken bones and sprains, abdominal pain, chest pain and even toothache also rush to the emergencies of the tertiary-care health facilities in Pakistan,” said Dr Abdus Salam Khan, a consultant in emergency medicine, while speaking at ‘Emergency Medicine’ session at PIMA’s Karachi Conference 2022.

Experts from the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) Karachi, Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Indus Hospital Karachi and other tertiary-care health facilities spoke at the session and called for enhancing capacities of the emergency departments as well as providing a national emergency number to deal with all kinds of emergencies, including medical emergencies.

Former JPMC executive director Dr Seemin Jamali said that as most of the OPDs of the public hospitals don’t function from afternoon till the next morning and people cannot afford to visit general physicians at private hospitals, they rush to emergency rooms of public hospitals at tertiary-care hospitals, which always remain overcrowded and the quality of care to those needing emergency care is badly affected.

“As far as emergency rooms of private hospitals are concerned, they close their doors whenever they like, but public health facilities can’t do that. The same is done by the staff at charity health facilities, whose staff continuously refer serious patients to centres like the JPMC, which also overburdens the ERs of public health facilities,” she added.

Deploring that no emergency training facilities were available in the interior of Sindh, Dr Jamali said Pakistan seriously lacks emergency medicine specialists while there are only two persons trained in paediatric emergency medicine (PEM) in the entire country.

Calling for developing emergency and trauma centres at district levels in Sindh and other provinces, she said thousands of precious lives could be saved by providing seriously sick and injured patients close to their homes and places of incidents.

On the occasion, tribute was paid to Dr Seemin Jamali for her efforts to save countless lives during her stay at the JPMC, while a short documentary was also shown on her services which she had rendered despite explosions and firing in the emergency room of the JPMC during her tenure.

One of Pakistan’s two paediatric emergency medicine specialists in Pakistan, Dr Emaduddin Siddiqui from the AKU said there was a serious dearth of paediatric emergency medicine experts in Pakistan although the number of children requiring emergency medical attention was growing with each passing day. He added that efforts were underway to increase the number of paediatric emergency medicine specialists in the country.

“Pneumonia and diarrhea are the topmost complaints in the children, compelling their parents to take them to emergency departments of the health facilities. Preterm babies and those with birth asphyxia and trauma are also brought regularly to the ERs, while children with other infections and injuries are also brought to the ERs of the health facilities,” Dr Siddiqui added.

On the occasion, it was suggested that tertiary-care health facilities should nominate one or more staff members with better communication skills to speak to media, which require correct and timely information in case of medical emergencies.