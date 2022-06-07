Police obtain remand of one more in Jazlan murder case

A Malir court on Monday granted one-day physical remand of a suspect for interrogation in connection with the murder of teenage student Jazlan Faisal.

Nineteen-year-old Faisal was shot dead and his 20-year-old friend Shah Mir Ali wounded in a housing society on the Super Highway after a quarrel over rash driving on May 25. The investigation officer produced Irfan Faiz before Judicial Magistrate Furqan Karim and requested his remand for questioning. The suspect’s brother Hasnain, and father Faiz Muhammad have already been arrested, while another suspect, Inshal, surrendered to the police on Friday.

According to the IO, Ahsan, brother of Hasnain and Irfan, is the only absconder in the case. The officer said Irfan confessed to his guilt during the interrogation. The suspect admitted that when his brother Hasnain called him and informed about the quarrel with Jazlan, he with his friend Inshal went to the spot, carrying his father’s pistol.

The magistrate approved one-day remand of Irfan and directed the investigation officer to present all the suspects on Tuesday along with an investigation report. On Saturday, the court had sent Hasnain to a juvenile prison after his counsel placed on record his B-form and school certificate showing that he is 16 years old. The court, however, remanded Faiz and Inshal in police custody for further questioning until June 7.