Retailers warned of prolonged closure if caught profiteering

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput has warned the retailers across the province that their businesses will be sealed for a prolonged period along with imposition of fines, if they are found involved in profiteering and hoarding of essential food items.

Chairing a meeting at the Sindh Secretariat on Monday, the chief secretary asked the commissioners in the province to personally monitor the operation against the profiteering retailers.

He directed the Karachi commissioner to hold a meeting with representatives of the flour mills’ association to inquire into high retail price of wheat flour in the city compared to its price in other cities of the province.

The shopkeepers should not charge a higher price for an essential food item when there was no wheat shortage in the city, Dr Rajput remarked. He directed the relevant officials that the retail prices of wheat flour, cooking oil, and sugar should be controlled at all costs.

He told the Karachi commissioner to lead the operation against the hoarding of sugar and cooking oil as the government had received complaints regarding that. He added that hoarding of food items must not take place at any superstore, warehouse or industrial unit.

The divisional commissioners briefed the meeting that officials of the district administration visited some 10,371 shops in May and imposed a total fine of Rs3,416,000 on 1,137 erring retailers.

In the Karachi Division, some 672 profiteering retailers were fined Rs2,962,000. In the Hyderabad Division, a total fine of Rs342,500 was imposed on 200 retailers A total fine of Rs21,000 was imposed on 62 retailers in the Larkana Division, whereas, in the Mirpurkhas a fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on 27 retailers. In the Shaheed Benazirabad division, 100 retailers were fined Rs53,000 in total.

The Karachi commissioner attended the meeting in person while the commissioners posted in the Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana divisions attended the meeting via video link. Other participants of the meeting included the provincial government’s secretaries for food and agriculture, supply and price departments.

The need for checking profiteering and hoarding has intensified due to the recent hike in the petroleum prices, which may trigger unprecedented inflation. In such a scenario, the government needs to ensure that no profiteering takes place in order to provide some relief to the people.

In April 2020, the Sindh High Court had also directed the Sindh government to constitute a task force for every district under the supervision of the respective deputy commissioner to take action against the menace of profiteering, black market and hoarding. The direction had come on a petition seeking the enforcement of laws pertaining to the control of hoarding and black market of essential commodities in the province.