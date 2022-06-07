SBCA seeks NED University’s help to ascertain if Sumayya Bridge View is still inhabitable

A view of smoke rises from the department store established on the ground floor of Sumayya Bridge View, at Jail Chowrangi. -APP

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has sought help from the NED University of Engineering and Technology help to ascertain the damage caused to Sumayya Bridge View, a multi-storey building on Kashmir Road where a blaze that erupted on June 1 took over three days to be completely doused.

The fire had broken out in the basement of the residential building where a department store at the ground floor of the building had established its warehouse. It took over one million gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.

The building control authority has also decided to carry out a survey of all the department stores and superstores in the city to check if they have illegally converted underground parking facility into warehouses.

The SBCA director general, Muhammad Ishaque Khuhro, has written to the NED University vice chancellor that a severe fire erupted on June 1 in the Sumayya Bridge View’s basement, which was being used as a warehouse of a department store, took multiple days to be controlled.

The letter mentioned that apprehension that the prolonged fire might have damaged the structure of the building. “The preliminary inspection was made by the technical committee on Dangerous Building by the SBCA, [and] the building was declared unsafe for habitation till the fire was extinguished and necessary testing and retrofitting carried out. The fire has also rendered the residents homeless,” the letter read.

The SBCA requested the varsity to devise the required tests like CAPO test, core test, steel test and other essential tests to ascertain the damage to the building “in order to take further necessary measures accordingly.”

Khuhro also directed all the directors and regional directors of the SBCA to carry out inspection of all the buildings and department stores in the city and see if they had illegally converted parking spaces into warehouses.

“Inspect all such buildings where there are warehouses,” Khuhro said to the relevant officers, adding that those found using parking space illegally should be dealt with as per the law.

The SBCA DG directed his staff to take action against those violating the building laws in the city. The stores operating without any fire protection or alarm system should be sealed, he said as he sought a report from all the regional heads in this regard within three days.

The residents of the building insist that they be allowed to live there. However, some fear that the building might not be safe to live in after a fire that lasted for over three days in its basement and ground floor. Moreover, as around one million gallons of water were used in the extinguishing operation, water level reached six to seven feet high in the basement, which could have also damaged the foundation of the building.