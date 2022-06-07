The incumbent government has raised the prices of oil, electricity and several food items to a high level. Even though the current price hike is a necessary step, it is likely to create problems for the middle class. Many people also believe that the recent wave of price hikes is a ‘trailer’ and that the actual picture will be revealed in the upcoming budget. This raises an important question: Why is the present coalition government adamant about not calling early elections even though it has to make several unpopular decisions, which are denting the popularity of the political parties?

The general elections are supposedly only a year away. The present resentment among the people may prove to be fatal for the PML-N in the next elections. The prime minister should reconsider his approach and announce elections as early as possible to keep the popularity of his party intact.

Tayyab Shaheen Bhatti

Nankana Sahib