Political maturity

There seems to be a continuous surge in prices of essential commodities be it electricity, gas or food items. Simultaneously, there is no increase in the country’s per capita income. The current economic situation has the potential to lead to financial corruption, and this is something that Pakistan cannot afford.

It appears that there is no government in Pakistan as one can only see the politics of confrontation. It is disappointing to see that even though the country is on the verge of collapse, our politicians are busy shifting the blame for this mess through the usual and never-ending blame game.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad