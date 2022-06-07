Without relief

This refers to the letter, ‘The worst of times’ (June 6) by Guldar Ali Khan Wazir. The writer has aptly described the present situation. The poor were hopeful that the coalition government would take initiatives to tackle inflation because the PML-N and its supporters had promised to pull the people out of the economic crisis. However, the government has completely failed to provide relief packages to the people.

The sitting government should not repeat the mistakes that were made by the previous government and take some steps to provide relief packages to the poor.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat