Soaring inflation

As soon as petrol prices go up, business owners revise their products’ prices and start selling them at high rates. The new government seems to be oblivious of the fact that a majority of people cannot bear the brunt of rising inflation.

Why are price controlling committees not in action? Why is the district administration not taking action against profiteers who are selling their products at unaffordable prices? The prime minister must ask the provincial governments to introduce a plan to tackle the issue of rising prices of essential items.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad