Power woes

Prolonged hours of loadshedding call for the power division to spread awareness about energy conservation. Given the effects of climate change in Pakistan, we as responsible citizens should make efforts in conserving energy. If we put a burden on our power utilities, we will suffer in the end as an increased demand will lead to loadshedding and power breakdowns.
We need to change our behaviour. Instead of switching on every light, fan or AC in the house, we can use one air conditioner and share space. Switching off lights and fans that are not in use and converting to energy-efficient appliances save power on the national grid, allowing the government to manage the demand for power in a better manner.
Sobia Ahmer
Karachi
