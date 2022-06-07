Dialogue or dharna?

The austerity plan announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aims to offer people at least some relief at a time when the country has fallen into a deep crisis. Part of this is due to the petrol subsidies removed on the insistence of the IMF. But as top economists and analysts have explained, Pakistan really had no choice at all but to fall in line with the IMF given the very real danger of default. The country now faces the consequences of these ‘tough decisions’: people facing greater and greater inflation. As the government struggles to take hold of the economic situation, it is also faced with an equally chaotic political situation, with the PTI and its leader not backing off from their demand of early elections.

To solve the situation, Shehbaz Sharif has suggested a grand dialogue between all stakeholders. This is not the first time Shehbaz Sharif has talked about this; he has been asking for a grand dialogue and even proposed a charter of economy when he was the opposition leader. However, just as back then, the PTI has rejected his call for a dialogue and said that the government only wants to deflect attention from its economic failures, mocking the current PM in the process. It seems the only dialogue the PTI is interested in is one with the ‘neutrals’ – and that too on terms that would bring the PTI and Imran Khan back into power. It is worth remembering that the late Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif had realized – after playing political musical chairs through the 90s – that they were but pawns in an anti-politics game. The charter of democracy was signed essentially to bring the political class back into power. Perhaps it’s time former prime minister Imran Khan steps off the container and recognizes just how important it is for all stakeholders to sit together and work on not just the economy, which is the main need of the hour, but also real democracy.

Successive rulers have thrown us down this path of economic instability and upheaval. The last three and a half years have put the country on a downward spiral and since then it has not been able to get back on track. Instead of playing politics and blaming each other, for once all political parties need to sit together and form long-term policies that will benefit the country instead of scoring political points. This coalition government has most political parties as part of the system but the PTI remains out of the parliamentary system. How does that strengthen Pakistan? By all estimates, the next few months will be the toughest we have witnessed in years. At a time when people are finding it hard to make ends meet or put even one basic meal on their tables, it is important that all political parties work together on an economic policy that will bring at least some relief for the poor. Politics and nifty slogans can be saved for when the elections come.