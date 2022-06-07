PSX joins UN SSE Initiative

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has joined Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, a UN platform, aiming to lead environmental, social and governance (ESG) narrative for listed companies, stated a press release on Monday.

SSE Initiative works for capacity building of stock exchanges and securities market regulators around the world to promote responsible investment in sustainable development and help improve corporate performance on ESG issues, including financing of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This is a significant development for Pakistan as the national stock exchange of the country has become a member of the SSE Initiative. Through this affiliation, PSX will be better equipped to champion and lead ESG narrative for the listed companies,” PSX managing director and CEO Farrukh H. Khan said.

He further stated PSX has formed an ESG taskforce to lead the development of ESG reporting standards, advocacy, policies, and discourse in the country. Khan went on saying that the membership would help to guide a direction to be taken by PSX and its ESG taskforce in terms of creating ESG reporting standards and procedures.