TDAP, FWB sign deal

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and First Women Bank Ltd. (FWB) have signed an agreement to promote women entrepreneurship across the country and to increase understanding of business practices women entrepreneurs, The News learnt on Monday.
TDAP secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi and FWB president and CEO Farrukh Iqbal Khan signed the memorandum of understanding. Speaking on the occasion, Mangi said TDAP was focused on small and medium enterprises (SME) sectors and women entrepreneurs.
He highlighted the authority’s role in creating awareness on export culture with guidelines to form and accelerate businesses, meeting demands and trends of international markets. TDAP secretary shared his views on supporting women entrepreneurs (WEs) in their day-to-day business practices. TDAP plans to train WEs through workshops, seminars, exhibitions etc, he added.
