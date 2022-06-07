Gold jumps to Rs142,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs2,800 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs142,000 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs2,400 to Rs121,742.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,854 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.