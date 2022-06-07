Value-hunting lifts stocks

Stocks on Monday closed off last week’s lows, lifted by value-hunting in oversold stocks amid pre-budget speculations, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index closed at 41,577.21 points, up 262.33 points or 0.63 percent after going as high as 41,675.81 and as low as 41,030.95 points.

Topline Securities in a post-market note said after hitting an intraday low of 282 points, the index bounced back to an intraday high of 360 points on value hunting. “Initial positivity came from the cement sector as prices in the southern region increased by Rs25/bag, and as result LUCK, MLCF, DGKC, and KOHC closed higher,” the brokerage said.

It added that the oil and gas exploration and production sector remained on investors’ radar. “The PPL, OGDC and SNGP gained on news that OGRA had given its go-ahead to a hike in gas prices for SNGP and SSGC by 45 percent and 44 percent respectively,” the Topline report added.

KSE-30 Shares Index also climbed 134.56 points or 0.86 percent.

Turnover decreased by 36 million shares to 189.245 million from 225.392 million shares. Value dropped to Rs4.901 billion from Rs5.988 billion. Market capital, however, was flat at Rs6.948 trillion compared to Rs6.931 trillion. By the closing bell there were 193 gainers, 126 losers, and 23 neutrals.

JS Research said the index was expected to remain range-bound in the coming days due to lack of positive triggers and major events like the budget announcement, and meetings with the IMF team and the FATF review.

“We recommend investors to avail the ongoing short-term market reversal as an opportunity to trim their positions,” the brokerage advised. The highest increase was recorded in the share prices of Bata (Pak), which surged Rs61.59 to Rs1,771.59/share. The top second best gainer was Sapphire Fiber that jumped Rs50.58 to Rs1,149/share.

Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs155 to Rs9,800/share was the biggest loser of the day. Indus Motor Co that slipped by Rs28.28 to Rs1,115.15/share was right behind the food processing company in terms of losses made on Monday.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed higher led by busying in selected scripts on pre-budget speculations, while surging global prices underpinned the energy stocks.

“Reports of an upbeat budget deficit target at 5 percent for FY2023 and Rs800 billion PSDP commitment let the bulls out on Monday,” Mehanti said.

With a trade of 33.135 million shares, Unity Foods Ltd sat on top of the volumes chart. The food company lost 21 paisas to close at Rs21.07/share.

The second highest volume-maker was Pakistan Refinery that saw its 16.292 million shares changing hands. The oil refiner ticked up by 9 paisas to close at Rs17.46 per share.

TPL Properties, Cnergyico PK, Oilboy Energy (R), Ghani Global Holding, Pak Elektron, Telecard Limited, Maple Leaf Cement, and Silk Bank Ltd also contributed to the bulk of volume. Turnover in the futures' contracts increased to 80.078 million shares from 68.544 million in the last trading session.