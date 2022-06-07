Inflation reality

LAHORE: People differ on the official inflation rate and rightly so. Inflation is based on increase/decrease in prices (both of essential and nonessential items) but it does not take into account the increase or decrease in income during that period.

This is the reason that some experts calculate the actual impact of inflation on people through other methods. Professor Steve H Hanke of Johns Hopkins University for instance calculates effective inflation on purchasing power parity from free and black-market rate data.

Based on his study, he claims that the actual inflation in Pakistan was 38 percent in April 22 against the officially stated inflation of 13 percent. Similarly, the inflation in Sri Lanka was 132 percent on March 22, while its government claimed it to be 21.5 percent.

On the other hand, effective inflation in Venezuela was 91 percent on December 21, although it was officially stated to be 686.4 percent. In Pakistan’s case, we have seen huge differences in rates of numerous edibles in the open and black-market. Let us have a look at the increase in the prices of items and services that are used by common man and then analyse the impact of actual inflation based on the corresponding increase in average income.

Officially, wheat flour is priced at Rs41/kg, but in the black-market from where the majority buy the commodity, it costs Rs80-100/kg. Official rate of sugar is Rs70, while in black its price ranges from Rs85-100.

Price of a 5 kilo edible oil pack has increased from Rs1,000 four years back to Rs3,000 now. Petrol rate has gone up from Rs80/litre to Rs200/litre. Rupee has depreciated from Rs188 against the dollar to Rs198/dollar. Motorcycle rates have increased by 40 percent, car rates by more than 100 percent. Milk is dearer by 40 percent. Rates of spices and pulses have registered 40-60 percent increase.

Medicine rates have on average doubled or more. Power rates for domestic consumers have more than doubled (2.5 times higher after expected increase in tariff from July 1).

Gas rates would be up 100-180 percent for domestic consumers from July 1. Fares of intra-city and intercity public transport doubled. Air tickets are almost 2.5 times dearer. Passenger train rates have also doubled.

People would feel comfortable if their incomes increased corresponding to the increase in cost of living. This implies that the average incomes must increase 2.5 times the income level in 2018.

Average minimum wage in 2018 was Rs17,500 and now it is Rs25,000 (as announced by the PM). To cope with inflationary pressures, the actual income required to maintain the living standard of 2018 is minimum Rs43,500 (2.5 times higher than Rs17,500).

Another issue in this regard is that minimum wage is available to only 20 percent of the workforce. The rest work on contracts (officially for 5 hours, but more than 8 hours a day).

Majority of workers employed in shops as salespeople draw an average salary of Rs14,000-18,000 per month for a 12–14-hour work shift.

Their salaries have nominally increased because there are more job seekers than the available vacancies.

More than one member of these families, including children work but still cannot beat the impact of inflation. House servants did not see a corresponding increase in incomes to fight inflation.

Daily wagers work at low rates as there are more hands to hire compared to the demand of the market. All these makeup 80 percent of the workforce and for some inflation could be much above 38 percent as per the assessment by Hanke for Pakistan.