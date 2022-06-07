PBA seeks 29pc uniform tax rate on banking sector

KARACHI: Anticipating a higher tax rate of 35 percent in 2022-23 budget, Pakistan Banks Association CEO Tawfiq Hussain has asked the government to tax the sector at a uniform rate of 29 percent, like it does other sectors.

He said that the “tax rate of 35 percent for banks is not only one of the highest in the region, but is also very high when compared to other business sectors in Pakistan”. He mentioned that the financial service sector, like mutual funds, DFIs, leasing companies, and insurance companies were taxed at 29 percent.

PBA believes that in order to provide a level playing field, banks should also be taxed at a uniform tax rate of 29 percent, as was applicable to other sectors of the economy. Regarding business income of the corporate sector, the PBA CEO said the government had taken a very positive step by progressively reducing its income tax rates, starting from 35 percent to 34 percent for tax year 2014 and to 29 percent for tax year 2019 onwards. Unfortunately, he said, no such reduction has been provided for the banking sector.

The CEO also brought into focus the payment of super tax by banks. He said super tax was introduced in tax year 2015 at the rate of 4 percent for banks and 3 percent for entities other than banking companies, which had an income of Rs500 million or more.

It was only a one-time levy to cater to specific needs “of rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons”. However, it was extended each year for both banking and non-banking sectors.

It was then abolished for the non-banking sector in tax year 2020, but was made a permanent feature for the banking sector with the promulgation of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

In the banking sector’s view, super tax on it is discriminatory, as not only was the rate initially 1 percent higher for the banking sector as compared to the non-banking sectors, but now, with the recent amendment, only the banking sector had been singled out for levy of super tax. He said this meant that all other sectors of the economy, including financial institutions and insurance companies, have been exempted from super tax.

PBA strongly believed that since super tax at 4 percent for banks was discriminatory, it should be abolished.

The CEO further said the banking sector’s absolute post-tax profit of Rs264 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, appears to be large, in comparison to other sectors. What was often not taken into consideration was the total equity of banks of Rs1.94 trillion, as of December 31, 2021, which was also much larger than that of other sectors as banking sector required a very large capital base to meet the regulatory requirements.

Also, the return on equity of the banking sector at 14 percent, as of Dec 31, 2021, was healthy, but in no way excessive compared to other sectors. He added that the return on equity for the banking sector was actually on a declining trend.

Hussain said that for the year ended December 31, 2021, the banking sector paid total taxes of about Rs178 billion to the national exchequer. The sector collected and paid to the FBR, withholding tax of over Rs162 billion. In 2021, the total contribution to the national exchequer from the members of PBA was over Rs.340 bn.

PBA understands that levying additional taxes on the banking sector might presently be under consideration of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the government through the Finance Bill 2022. If this was true, it would be grossly inequitable, as it would further widen the gap of taxes on the banking sector as compared to other sectors and make the discriminatory tax treatment for banks even more pronounced.

It would also send a negative signal to all stakeholders of banks, especially their investors. He said the PBA, therefore, strongly recommends the FBR and the government not to impose any additional/new tax or levy on the already overburdened banking sector, which was fully documented and paid the taxes imposed on it.