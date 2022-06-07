Ban on sugar export, import of 1mn tonnes critical in FY23

LAHORE: The market insiders on Monday suggested the government to set aside special funds in the FY2023 budget to maintain strategic reserves of one million tonnes of sugar amid fears of a sugarcane output squeeze in the next season.

Instead of allowing export of one million tonnes to the sugar industry, the federal government should buy this quantity (1.0 million tonnes) for keeping strategic reserves out of surplus production during the 2021-22 crushing season. The major reasons behind this notion is stated to be lower output of the crop in the next season, starting in October 2022. As per this projection, sugarcane crop has not only been sown on a lesser area this year but massive canal water shortage, lack of rains and record heatwave are likely to dent output of this water-guzzling crop badly.

Despite sugar manufacturing of a relatively bigger size during the 2021-22 crushing season, some conservative estimates even point towards hardly meeting sugar demand in the current season. They claimed that out-of-book sale of sugar amounting to 1.2-14 million tonnes every year has finally been accounted for in the ongoing year due to the introduction of a track and trace system introduced by the federal government. Hence, the higher figures of sugar manufacturing essentially do not mean bigger stock of available sugar during the marketing year 2021-22.

Hence, the government must not allow export of sugar in any case. Portraying evolving sugar outlook for 202-23 seasons, the market insiders believe that as the area under sugarcane is going to shrink by around 13 percent and output by 18 percent, eventually the country may end up importing one million tonnes of sugar in the upcoming season. In such a scenario, sugar production of Punjab may hover around 4.5-4.7 million tonnes, which means a shortfall of around 0.5-7 million tonnes in 2022-23 against the demand in the province alone.

According to another projection, at maximum, only 0.25 to 0.30 million tonnes of sugar could only be allowed to be exported during the current year given the less excess stock of manufactured sugar. The sugar body’s demand of getting permission for export of one million tonnes sugar from the incumbent government has been termed highly overblown, keeping in view precarious demand and supply situation and prevalent severe inflationary pressures.

According to estimated production of sugar in the 2022-23 season, with approximately 18 percent projected cut in sugar manufacturing due to lesser sugarcane area under cultivation and unfavorable sowing conditions, as many as 6.51 million tonnes of sugar is likely to be produced against the demand of 7.75 million tonnes next season after factoring in out-of-book supplies.

In this scenario, Pakistan may need to import around one million tonnes of sugar next season for bridging this shortfall.

Therefore, instead of allowing sugar export, the federal government should buy one million tonnes of surplus sugar from PSMA members at Rs75/kg ex-mill price in order to maintain strategic reserves for use in current as well upcoming deficient year.

According to sugarcane production figures, the Federal Committee on Agriculture fixed the production target for 2022-23 crop at 78.6 million tonnes over an area of 1.2 million hectares. Last year, sugarcane production during the 2021-22 season was 87.67 million tonnes from an area of 1.27 million hectares.

In Punjab province, which produces around 65 percent of total sugarcane output, sowing target for 2023-23 season has been set at 1,880 thousand acres against last year’s figures of 2,148 thousand acres.

The policymakers should also keep in mind global price trends and demand and supply situation, while taking decisions about smoothening domestic sugar supply. According to a report, the global sweetener market has been mostly abuzz with a bullish picture as far as sugar prices for the remainder of 2022 and for the 2022-23 marketing year. One of the major reasons in this connection has been a higher tendency towards manufacturing ethanol as it gives better financial returns than sugar as energy prices have risen sharply.

That is why the sugar futures are showing rising trend amid expectations of lower supply as bullish crude prices incentivise sugar producers to prioritise biofuels, the report adds. Both India and Brazil are turning towards ethanol production from sugarcane. According to a report, surging gasoline costs and concerns of energy security led India to pledge a 20 percent ethanol blending target by 2025, compared to the current 10 percent, requiring a significant diversion of sugarcane for biofuels instead of sugarcane crushing.

Similar trends are projected for top sugar producer Brazil, as multiple sugarcane mills canceled sugar export contracts in May and diverted crops to the more profitable ethanol blending, the report maintained.

Nonetheless, the sugar industry seems oblivious to its responsibility of maintaining sufficient stock of sugar in the domestic market, while ensuring ample supplies. However, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) depicted a completely different picture about sugar production and its demand. As per PSMA’s estimates, despite adverse domestic and global economic as well as climate conditions, Pakistan has been blessed with a bumper sugarcane crop during 2021-22 crushing season, which has been capitalised by the sugar mills.

According to the conservative estimates, as recorded by the Sugar Advisory Board, and after meeting the domestic consumption of 6.8 million tonnes of white sugar and inclusive of 0.5 million tonnes strategic reserves, the country has surplus stock of white sugar of 1.2 million tonnes during 2021-22 marketing year.

After many years, the international buyers are offering $560 per tonne for white sugar of Pakistan. If promptly allowed, the sugar mills of Pakistan are fully mobilised to export 1.0 million tonnes within next 1 to 3 months. The same is likely to fetch $500 million to $600 million at the minimum.