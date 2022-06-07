Musk threatens to abandon $44bn Twitter takeover

New York: Elon Musk has threatened to walk away from his $44bn acquisition of Twitter, complaining that the social media company has failed to provide sufficient information about spam and fake accounts.

Musk has repeatedly criticised Twitter’s claim that less than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users are bots, warning last month that his takeover “cannot move forward” unless the platform provides proof.

In a letter to Twitter’s chief legal officer that was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday, Musk’s lawyers at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom wrote that the Tesla chief believes the company has “refused to provide the information that [he] has repeatedly requested since May 9”.

Since Musk and Twitter announced the deal in April, shares in Tesla along with high-growth tech companies have fallen sharply. Observers have noted that Musk, because of the market turmoil, may try to find an excuse to reduce the transaction price or walk away altogether.

Musk’s lawyers said that Twitter was “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement” and this “clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations” would allow Musk to “terminate the merger agreement”. The letter broaches the idea that the deal financing from Wall Street banks could be at risk if Twitter does not furnish the information that has been requested. “As Twitter’s prospective owner, Musk is clearly entitled to the requested data to enable him to prepare for transitioning Twitter’s business to his ownership and to facilitate his transaction financing,” Skadden wrote in its letter.