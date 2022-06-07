Public debt up 12.91pc to Rs43.70tr in July-April

KARACHI: The country’s public debt climbed by 12.91 percent to Rs43.704 trillion at the end of April this fiscal year, the central bank data showed on Monday. The debt stood at Rs38.704 trillion as of June 30, 2022. It rose by 17.87 percent year-on-year. The debt was Rs37.078 trillion as of April 30, 2021.

A major increase in the government debt came from the domestic borrowing, which stood at Rs28.912 trillion by the end of April. It stood at Rs26.265 trillion as of June last year. The government continued to borrow from commercial banks to meet its funding requirements as it doesn’t borrow from the central bank due to the International Monetary Fund programme.

The government's external debt was Rs14.791 trillion in April. It amounted to Rs12.439 trillion in June. The SBP’s data showed that long-term debt rose to Rs23.300 trillion at the end of April, compared with Rs19.556 trillion in June. The short-term debt was Rs5.577 trillion, compared with Rs6.680 trillion by the end of June.

The government borrowed aggressively from the domestic market in the last auction of the treasury bills as it sold bonds and T-bills at higher yields to meet its growing funding needs.

The rising debt creates higher debt servicing which eats up most of the tax revenue while it also reduces the development funds. Each year the government borrows more to repay debts and meet the fiscal gap.

Analysts said the government funding avenues are limited due to the lack of foreign assistance amid delays in the revival of the IMF loan programme. They said the IMF conditions (fiscal consolidation) to dominate the silent features of the fiscal year 2022/23 budget to be presented on Friday.

“This includes likely fiscal adjustments of upto Rs2 trillion,” they added. The government has pitched a target budget deficit of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product to the IMF and a primary deficit target of 0.5 percent of GDP for FY2023.

However, a report from the Taurus Securities expects the budget deficit for the next fiscal year to clock in at 6-7 percent of GDP. The country’s GDP growth is likely to slow to 5 percent in FY2023 from 5.9 percent in the outgoing year due to budgetary tightening. The government will pursue fiscal consolidation to bring down the deficit through a combination of expenditure management and revenue enhancement.