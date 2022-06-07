Ex-MPA says PMLN to sweep elections

MANSEHRA: Former MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sardar Zahoor has said that his party was ready to face Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the elections and would defeat it.

“Though the delimitation process of constituencies is underway and general elections would be held in time, we have the public support,” he said while speaking to media persons here on Monday. Zahoor said that his party secured the win in the local government elections held earlier this year, which clearly indicated that people were still with PML-N and his leadership.

“There is a big difference between the politics of street agitation and electioneering and it would be proven in the general elections,” he said.Zahoor said that it was the PMLN that made the country an atomic power and boosted its defence system. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced several mega projects during his recent visit to Mansehra and one of those projects, ie Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway, would put Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir on way to prosperity and development.