Foundation stone laid for Islamic school

MANSEHRA: Dr Inamur Rehman, the co-founder of the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, laid the foundation stone of Al-Jamia Abdul Aziz Bin Muhammad Al-Sani Islamic Centre here on Monday. “This is another milestone as this Islamic research-orientated centre would provide students and faculty members an opportunity to study Quran, Sunnah and Islamic jurisprudence,” he told the ceremony held at the Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences here.
HARIPUR: Wildfire erupted in Makhniyal and the Khanpur ranges bordering Islamabad and damaged small and mature trees...
MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics hosted a sensitisation workshop on the 7th Digital Population and Housing...
PESHAWAR: Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has been elected as provincial chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami till October 31,...
MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party office-bearers said on Monday that former prime minister Imran Khan’s alleged...
MANSEHRA: Former MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sardar Zahoor has said that his party was ready to face Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Syed Zahir Ali Shah has held the ousted prime minister Imran Khan...
