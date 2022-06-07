Foundation stone laid for Islamic school

MANSEHRA: Dr Inamur Rehman, the co-founder of the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, laid the foundation stone of Al-Jamia Abdul Aziz Bin Muhammad Al-Sani Islamic Centre here on Monday. “This is another milestone as this Islamic research-orientated centre would provide students and faculty members an opportunity to study Quran, Sunnah and Islamic jurisprudence,” he told the ceremony held at the Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences here.